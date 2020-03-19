Nancy Fisher
Stillwater
To the editor:
Last Saturday was such a treat for me. “Into the Streets” helped me tremendously.
I would like to thank the organizers of “Into the Streets”, and the men of Delta Tau Delta, especially Ben Ryerson, Michael Willingham, Jase Jarlsbery and Kyle Payne.
These young men were respectful, fun and very helpful. Thank you once again to “Into the Streets” for providing this service.
Phyllis and Carl Jobe
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thanks to Calie for setting up an appointment with the Into the Streets students at OSU. Zach, Bobby, Maxwell, Natalie and Teanna, did a great job cleaning up our back yard. We appreciate it very much.
Commented
