Dorothy Webb

Stillwater

To the editor:

I am so proud of the OSU students for their willingness to help. They were all so polite and friendly and worked well together.

I had several small jobs that needed to be done.

Thanks to: Tyler, Ryan, Rachel, Liz, Stelzig, Kayla, Camden, Taber, Hosh, Gabe and Evan, for helping me. I am so grateful for your help.

I appreciated a call from Grant letting be know that the team was running later than planned.

Thank you again.

