Dorothy Webb
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am so proud of the OSU students for their willingness to help. They were all so polite and friendly and worked well together.
I had several small jobs that needed to be done.
Thanks to: Tyler, Ryan, Rachel, Liz, Stelzig, Kayla, Camden, Taber, Hosh, Gabe and Evan, for helping me. I am so grateful for your help.
I appreciated a call from Grant letting be know that the team was running later than planned.
Thank you again.
