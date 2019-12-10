Nan and Baker Bokorney
To the editor:
We want to give a big “thank you” to the committee members that made “Into the Streets” such a success.
The Sigma Nu fraternity came to our house about the time the OSU-West Virginia football game started. They took down our deer-proof fence surrounding our garden and completed other odd jobs necessary to winterize a vegetable garden. They were nearly finished when a group of their fraternity brothers joined them. They had finished one project and were looking for more work. They offered and we accepted for them to rake and bag our leaves as well as do some work on the flower beds.
It was well into the third quarter of the football game yet they were more interested in helping the community than watching the game.
Thanks to the following men of Sigma Nu for their great service to us:
Jake Duncan, Tanner Cyr, Drew Williams, Carson Trindle, Karsen Dixon, Matthew Gibson, Luke Fogarty, Ian Denney, Trey Ahrens, Cole Daugherty, Corbin Wilson, Brady Hudson, Jackson Ford and Luke Major.
