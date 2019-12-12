Orvile and Velta Mayfield
Stillwater
To the editor:
We were so blessed to have six young ladies come and bag leaves and work so hard. They were Jordan Prince, Kiernin Lewis, Jordon Bays, Alexi Maynard, Caroline Korolewicz from Alpha Xi Delta, and also Avery Fulton, Corayma Estrada from Kappa Delta Chi.
Bonnie Haas
Stillwater
To the editor:
Into the Streets is such a good idea for Stillwater. Senior citizens are proud of the university and city, but completing yard maintenance to enhance our surroundings can be daunting. The students who weeded and raked my yard were energetic – completing the project in a fraction of the time estimated.
A sincere thanks goes to Cody Burch, Seth Osborne, Sammy Dykes, Carson Iven, Brock Henson, Andrew Plumlee, Haley Jones and Maya Carlson.
This service is great!
