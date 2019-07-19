The Stillwater Junior High School TSA would like to thank the following sponsors who made it possible for Keke Abai, Brian Yang and Aaronkhan Hubachaen to attend and compete in the TSA National Competition in Washington DC in July where they finished second in Electrical Applications.
Interworks, Thai Café, University Community Federal Credit, Dr. & Mrs. M. Paden, Kicker/Stillwater Designs, BancFirst, Dr. & Mrs. E. Sutherland, OSU College Of Engineering, Architecture and Technology, McColloms, Exchange Bank, Café 88, Crepe Myrtle and Nagoya.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.