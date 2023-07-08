The Bailey Family
Stillwater
To the editor:
Saying thank you for all of the support and kindness you have shown our family this week doesn’t seem to do you justice. Tom, Josh and I are feeling truly blessed in the face of this unfortunate event. 50+ years of furniture, family treasures, photos, etc. are gone. We were able to escape the blaze with the clothes on our backs, the fur on our puppy dogs and our cars. So much lost but we gained a new appreciation for just how kind and supportive folks can be! Special thanks to Sharon Chaufty and Dan Duncan for handling the news crew when we couldn’t.
Many thanks to the Stillwater Fire Department for doing all they could to contain the fire. While there was nothing they could do to save our home, they battled to keep the fire from spreading to other properties.
For as long as you need it was the phrase of the day. Thank you to the Martins for providing us a place to stay. Thanks to the Cohn Center for immediately taking in our puppy dogs. And thanks to Karsten Creek for providing a place for us to call home while we rebuild our life.
