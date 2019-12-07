Anne and Dick Lowery
Stillwater
To the editor:
On a recent Saturday, eight OSU students came to our residence to offer help with the annual leaf “harvest.”
Our place is in Pecan Grove and the massive pecan trees in this neighborhood always produce a bumper crop of leaves. The student team was up to the task. They worked efficiently and filled about 60 large bags.
The students represented OSU and their respective organizations well, and we appreciate their hard work.
Many thanks to Evan Oldham and Cord Morlan from Farm House; Jordan Hill from Beta; Brandon Lawton, AGR; Mary Nunemaker, Sigma Phi Lambda; Bryan Franco, Omega Delta Phi; Kelsie Watts, Phi Mu; and Ellen Slater, Zeta Tau Alpha.
