Debbie Brightmire
Stillwater
To the editor:
I want to write and thank the 12 OSU students who came to my house April 2 to do some yard work for me.
They showed up exactly when they were supposed to, all smiles and happy, very friend and wanting to know what all I’d like them to do, and so eager to work. They raked and bagged up to 8 or 10 bags of leaves in the front and back yard, finished putting some privacy netting around the fence for me in the back yard that I’d been trying to do by myself for several years – not for privacy, but to keep my flower pot and knick-knacks from blowing away with our winds – and finally got completed with several more hands.
The two groups even moved a broken glider swing set off my back porch over to the side of the house for me and I had to insist after an hour and a half that they had done plenty and had really helped me out so much and it was greatly appreciated.
They all also took time to give my two little dogs some petting and attention when I took them out in the back yard for a few minutes, which they loved. I want to give them all a big thank you and “shout out,” by name their hard work.
The young women were from ZTA sororiety and are Faith Ferrell, Libby Jantzen, Sarah Parenti, Shelbie Wihzenburg, Audrey Moffet, Sadie Smith, Olive Bloomfield, Mackenzie Borchardt, Brooke Cohen and Jenna Morff.
The young men were from SPE fraternity and were Trey Sauls and Cody Sanderson.
Again, thank you for all your help and it was such a joy and pleasure meeting all of you, and I greatly appreciate all of your help.
