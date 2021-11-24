Judy Rhoads

Stillwater

To the editor:

I would like to thank the following OSU students who came for “Into the Streets” and did such a wonderful job raking leaves for me:

Grace Hall

Anna-Grace Brammer

Marleigh Smith

Ashtyn Herd

They were a joy to have and are greatly appreciated.

Nan and Baker Bokorney

Stillwater

To the editor:

The irrigation hoses have been rolled up and the deer-proof garden fences are in winter storage thanks to the Freedom by Design students. They are a student club of the School of Architecture. They finished all of the work we requested and had some time before going to their next project and offered to do anything else needed. They raked leaves and cleaned the flowerbeds. Thanks for a job well done, and greatly appreciated.

Rachel Erlinger

Aaron Wagnitz

Madison Harper

Thaddeus Wenger

Ryan Lindquist

Maggie Cabathers

Josue Monterosa

Amelia Dankger

Madi Clark

Lauren Barge.

