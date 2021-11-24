Judy Rhoads
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to thank the following OSU students who came for “Into the Streets” and did such a wonderful job raking leaves for me:
Grace Hall
Anna-Grace Brammer
Marleigh Smith
Ashtyn Herd
They were a joy to have and are greatly appreciated.
Nan and Baker Bokorney
Stillwater
To the editor:
The irrigation hoses have been rolled up and the deer-proof garden fences are in winter storage thanks to the Freedom by Design students. They are a student club of the School of Architecture. They finished all of the work we requested and had some time before going to their next project and offered to do anything else needed. They raked leaves and cleaned the flowerbeds. Thanks for a job well done, and greatly appreciated.
Rachel Erlinger
Aaron Wagnitz
Madison Harper
Thaddeus Wenger
Ryan Lindquist
Maggie Cabathers
Josue Monterosa
Amelia Dankger
Madi Clark
Lauren Barge.
