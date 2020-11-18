Dorothy
Stillwater
To the editor:
On the seventh day of November, OSU students came to help me from Into the Streets.
They were so good about helping and were very friendly and polite – they raked leaves, worked flower beds – swept the garage – washed downstairs windows and picked up and carried the pine limbs that had fallen during the ice storm to the curb.
Thank you. Thank you.
The students were from Sigma Chi and Kappa Kappa Gamma.
