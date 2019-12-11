Janice Schelsky
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank you to Into the Streets.
The following OSU students came to my home on Saturday, Nov. 23. They raked leaves and bagged them and washed windows. They were a very great group and I appreciated their help so much.
The students:
Zoe Ruley, Katelyn Shaffer, Becca Seaton, Tiffany Stephens, Katey Stewart, Linsey Hill, Wylie Dyer, Carson Mainka, Garrett Knolews, Ashley Smith, Mckenzee Miller, Lincoln Muller, Cole Smith, Katie Williams, Morgan Valliere, Ava O’Reilly and Hanna Melton.
