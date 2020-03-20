To the editor:
On March 7, I got a real treat. Five students from OSU’s Into the Streets program came to my house to rake and bag leaves. The sticker of this task was that the front yard was covered in gum tree balls the size of golfballs with a very sticky exteriors.
But the young women and men made it a fun experience. They were a happy, fun-loving group and enjoyed their day of giving back to the community.
All five were from the OSU psychology club consisting of: Lauren Ezell, Madalyn Engelking, Irene De La Torre, Taylor Lively and Cobey Sharp. My thanks to all and to SGA.
