Kathy and Dave McCroskey

Stillwater

To the editor:

We had six great students come by our house and wash windows and plant several plants for us. After watching all the bad things that young people are doing all over the country, it is wonderful to see the good things that are being performed in Stillwater for the commmunity by “our” kids.

Krystian Bradley (John Brown University)

Chloe Oden Pi Beta Phi

Amanda Ellis Chi Omega

Lexie Inge Chi Omega

Campbell Comer Chi Omega

Tyler Frederick Farm House

Thanks again to the young people for the work they did for us and to OSU for having such a program for the community.

