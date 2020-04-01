Gladeen Allred
Stillwater
To the editor:
What a pleasure it was to have eight energetic OSU men and women come to my house – and others in our community – to rake leaves, wash windows and help us prepare our yards for the coming of spring. The students were polite and positive, saying it was good to “get out in the fresh air and meet people in our community.”
The OSU Volunteer Center coordinates this event. Those who helped me were 5 women from Alpha Delta Pi : Marlee Morrow, Emma Hutu, Tristen Roach, Brooke Hrdlicka, and Abbey Vanover and three men from Phi Delta Theta: Kevin Feiber, Joseph Shrum and W. Warleish. Thanks to all of you.
Kay Haidary
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Saturday, March 7, 10 delightful OSU students, seven from Omega Delta Phi and three from the Hispanic Student Association, volunteered their time and efforts raking up and bagging more than a dozen large bags of Sweet Gum balls from my front yard.
They were thorough, organized and creative as they worked together in small groups. Their names are: Gonzalo Garcia, Diego Guzman, Noel Hernandez, Josh Anderson, Osvaldo Lora, Jonathan Uribe, as well as Delia Gonzalez, Cynthia Herrera and Sandy Escalate.
Thank you very much. I can’t press the full extent of my appreciation for your generous help.
