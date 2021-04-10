Bill Petermann
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Saturday March 20, I was surprised by having 12 members of the BIOSAE (Biosystem and Agricultural Engineering) Division at OSU including the Department Head and her two preteen children on my front lawn. To say I was surprised was an understatement. I was overwhelmed!
Agricultural Engineering was my major in OSU. It proved very rewarding for me. I was a member of ASAE (American Society of Agricultural Engineers) for 34 years and a 38-year career with NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Services) USDA. This day brought many delightful memories. However, on a sour note. I remembered the OSU Homecoming Parade on October 24, 2015, when a car plowed through the crowd at the corner of North Main Street and Hall of Fame injuring many and killing four, two of whom were Marvin Stone and his wife Bonnie. Marvin Stone was a retired teacher and researcher in the BAE (Biosystem and Agricultural Engineering Department) and Bonnie was also quite prominent on campus. That was such a tragic loss. For the previous several years I would go and stand in that intersection with many others to watch the Homecoming Parade as it turned west onto Hall of Fame. But thinking that I could not stand up for the whole parade, I did not go that day.
The people from BIOSAE were representing “Into the Streets”, who volunteer their time and work to provide good will from OSU students to Stillwater residents to show their appreciation to the Stillwater-OSU connection.
They began working immediately, raking leaves, cleaning out flower beds, pulling weeds, trimming shrubbery, flushing sediment from a gutter, planting a tree, mowing weeds in the back yard, clearing a Honeysuckle vine from a chain link fence so it could be straightened and repaired, clearing out an old garden plot, collecting and organizing used flower pots, carting off junk (broken hoses, old sprinklers, broken pots, yard waste, etc.)
I am thankful for the good works that they performed, which I no longer can do. Also, I was so blessed by their happy and warm spirit. The place just sparkled when they finished.
The group was from BIOSAE at OSU and included:
Mari Chinn, Department Head and her two children, Dakota and Carson; Collen Bellmer; Hayden Barry; Wayne Melton; Kait Lane; Dani Bellmer; Adeline Ferreira; Logan Hutto (Education and Human Sciences Student Council); and BIOSAE/Alpha Omega Epsilon Members, Kennerly Holloway, Jaci Reinchenberger; Adrian Miller, and Mattie Wood. Thanks to all of you and best wishes for a rewarding career in your chosen profession. Thanks for choosing OSU and Stillwater. And my thanks also to the Staff of “Into the Streets” Program.
Wanda Babcock
Stillwater
To the editor:
I wish to express my thanks to the wonderful group of students that came to clean my yard.
They raked leaves and bagged them, gathered up tree limbs. They were all so pleasant and worked hard. Such a big help to me.
Thanks to Alyssa, Julia, Janey, Stephanie, Zack and Delany. All of them are so special.
Thanks again.
Debbie Brightmire
Stillwater
To the editor:
I want to give a big thank you to the “Into the Streets” program and the OSU students who volunteer with it and came over and helped me with some outside jobs Saturday, March 20.
They washed some windows, took some Christmas lights down and put a sensor light up for me over the garage, which was a big help to me. They were all very friendly, eager to work and were finished in 45 minutes.
Again, I want to thank Danae, Kelsie, Allison, Emily, Gabrielle, Riley, Casey, JP, Colby, Gavin, Jacob, Ward and Ian.
I also would like to thank Amy Milam and let her know I appreciate her taking the calls and coordinating all of this for us.
James & Sharon Boyles
Stillwater
To the editor:
A just a short note of thanks to the Into the Streets program and Zoology Grad Student Society for the work they did on our yard and windows. We expected 4 persons but ultimately 9 showed up. They were Angela Riley, Emily Geest, Dani Kirsch, Scott Goppner, Ryan Koch, Michael Ellison, Jain PK, James Erdmann and Victoria Roper.
My apologies for the little crawly thing they discovered under a pile of leaves. The discovery gave everyone a chuckle.
