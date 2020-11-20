Ed Long
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to thank these young men from Phi Kappa Tau that came to my house Nov. 7 and cleaned up my yard.
They raked leaves, picked up walnuts and dragged tree limbs out to the curb. Also rearranged some things in the yard and on the patio.
I’m so grateful ... I could not have done this by myself.
A great big Thanks to: Garrett Seger, Liam Black, Jon McGill, Peyton Thorton, Baily Rodriguez, Eric Guerruro, Clay Cott, Wyatt Armstrong, Garrett Mercer, Jacob Dranik, Alex Maxwell, Brian Piotrowski, Patrick Vergona and Nicolas Coronel.
They all worked well together.
