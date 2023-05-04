Evelyn Norvelle
Stillwater
To the editor:
Once again I would like to thank the “Into the streets organization” for helping me out in my garden.
A group from Emerging Leaders came to my home Saturday morning and pulled weeds, raked leaves, and cleaned up my flower garden.
Ginna Buller, Ellery King, Mava Dendy, Kilyn Fredrickson, and Scott King did a wonderful job for me.
Thank you again.
Gerald Stangl
Stillwater
To the editor:
Many thanks to three young men that did various tasks such as washing windows, cleaning out flower beds and raking leaves.
I appreciate the help of Cobb Thomas and Reed Stout from Beta Theta Pi and Brock Littau from Farmhouse Fraternity.
Best wishes during your college years and beyond.
Debbie Brightmire
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to thank the eight OSU college students who came to my house Saturday, April 29, to do some work around my house for me.
They were a wonderful and delightful group of young men and women who showed up at the specified time, all smiles, very friendly, eager and ready to go to work despite the chilly and wet ground conditions.
I told them they didn’t have to do any of the things I had previously planned for the day due to the wet ground, but they did it anyway and did such a great job.
They washed/cleaned some windows, moved some metal recycling pieces from the backyard to a container in the front and pulled weeds from around and between bricks on the back porch.
I am very grateful for their help and enjoyed getting to know them.
They worked well together and always seemed to enjoy what they were doing.
They were: Katie Kurtz, Jacob Kettner, Lane Hix, Cade Claggett, Josh Grubbs, Jared Leon, Cheyenne Hampton and Haley Bollinger.
I also want to thank Cooker, their coordinator, who set this up.
Also, as a senior citizen, I think it is really nice that OSU provides this type of service for Stillwater seniors and that the students are willing to give up a Saturday to do this, because I know, for me, I sometimes have something I’d like to have done that I can’t or shouldn’t do by myself – or sometimes it gets me motivated to do more cleaning!
