Gerald Stangl
Stillwater
To the editor:
Saturday five energetic & friendly members of the Silver Wings professional organization were a tremendous help raking leaves, picking up twigs, washing windows and cleaning up my garage. Many thanks to Regan Page, Meredith Wichman, Daniel Albrecht, Callahan Morris, and Carson Sanders. Enjoy your college time while studying diligently.
Armando and Barbara Contardi
Stillwater
To the editor:
A very big thank you to the following OSU students for participating “Into the streets’ They were very hardworking and friendly. We appreciated the excellent work!
From Beta Theta Pi:
Ian Kargl, Cooper Parsons, Reed Rupprect, Sam Harley,Turner McCoy, Carson Voelker, Beau Henneha, Zane Mack.
From Kappa Alpha Theta:
Kamey Snyder
Pat Jaynes
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thanks to the students from OSU’ s Accounting Fraternity for a job well done on Saturday. They cannot only keep accurate records but they can rake a lot of leaves.
