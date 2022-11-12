Robert and Mary Park
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank y’all again, OSU Students Into The Streets, you did good! Mara Sylvester, Kaylen Anderson, Grace Funderburk and Stephen Stauffer raked up all the beautiful golden leaves that Mother Nature trickled down into the yard and gutters, and sacked them up! We sincerely appreciate you!
Gerald Stangl
Stillwater
To the editor:
Ten Business College students worked diligently to handle various tasks outside my home Saturday. Abby Baker, Allie Billman. Emily Frantz, Natalie Friend, Ryan Hackett, Evelyn Larson, Skylar Nelson, Rachel McKisick, Madelyn Puckett, and Sonnie Simons were cheerful and energetic. They washed windows, raked leaves, planted 75 pansies, cut down cannas, helped clear out the garden and vacuumed the garage. Enjoy your college days!
Many Thanks and Best Wishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.