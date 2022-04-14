Gladeen Allred
Stillwater
To the editor:
What an inspiration it is to have young people give up their Saturday morning to help others with no thought of reward. This morning OSU students Carson Smyrh, Dallas Thomas and Tony Dong raked and bagged all the leaves from my flower gardens as a part of OSU’s Into the Streets. They were members of Student Union Activities Board. All over town on this sunny morning students cheerfully helped senior adults rake leaves, plant flowers and do many tasks to prepare for spring. Our community is blessed with caring and industrious young people.
James Boyles
Stillwater
To the editor:
A big thank you to the “Into the Streets” volunteers for the work they did on our lawn, raking and bagging the winters yard waste. The members from Kappa Alpha Theta are Grace Baldwin, Aubrey Rufhn, Caroline Price and Abby Howard. Volunteers Jake Ahrberg and Braxton Gorington are members of Phi Gamma Delta.
They did a great job as attested to by the 16 bags of leaves, etc., at the curb.
Evelyn Norvelle
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to say “thank you” to the students from the “Into the Streets” program who came to get my garden ready for the summer. Wade Robinson, Carson Allen, and Garrett Wiswall from Delta Tau Delta and Emma Williams and Montana Mack from Phi Mu did an excellent job raking leaves, pulling weeds, and cutting away all the dead leaves in my garden. Thank you again for all your hard work. It is deeply appreciated.
Tracy Nordquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
On behalf of Oakcreek Cohousing Community, I would like to thank the Into the Streets volunteers who helped our community of seniors with our spring outdoor projects. The volunteers cheerfully moved soil into a new raised garden bed, spread mulch around garden beds, and spread pine needles on our labyrinth. It was a pleasure to host OSU students from Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Beta Theta Pi, Delta Delta Delta, Delta Sigma Theta, Farmhouse, Kappa Delta, Pi Beta Phi, Pi Beta Sigma, and Zeta Phi Beta.
Many thanks to Breland Steward, Braeden Shaw Duncan, Cameron Shropshire, Taylor Williams, Elyce Harris, Blayke Gilmore, Brooklynn Douglas, Kobe Tudman, Keelon Viney –Young, Kevin O’Neal Jr, Tyree Young, Collin Oliver, Eric Thurmond, Taylor Acree, Taylor Dive, Logan Dill, Madison Dill, Emilee Liberton, Abigail Tipton, Cade Pope, Josh Stephens, Dalton Rogers, Lillie Haller, Rachel Kale Puckett, and Kole Frederick.
Robert and Mary Park
Stillwater
To the editor:
Well, “thank you again” OSU Into The Streets! Arriving last Saturday, students Briauna Hayes, Savannah Hagar, McKenna Blair and Kenedi Davenport cleaned out the gutters and flower beds, raked the back yard, and filled 32 (yes! 32!) large plastic bags to be picked up.
What a GOOD JOB, LADIES!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.