To the editor:
I’d like to express my sincere thank you to the following OSU students who through the “Into the Streets” program helped me so greatly with my yard this spring:
Cowboy Motorsports: Will Ellbor, Dawson Mock, Cody Herron, Nick Savage and Brit Luna.
These wonderful students worked hard, prepared my yard for spring and put down mulch.
Great kids doing wonderful work and help. Many thanks. It was a joy meeting you.
