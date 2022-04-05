Stillwater Resident
To the editor:
Want to thank these young women for the beautiful job they did on my yard and preparing my house for it to be painted: Grace Adams, Nancy Romano Flores, Lauren Casts, Tatum Newberry and Libby Bates.
Gerald Stangl
Stillwater
To the editor:
Seven OSU students worked here Saturday morning raking leaves, trimming crape myrtles, washing windows and cleaning out flower beds. From Phi Mu sorority were Abbey Jeffries, Sadie Lollar and Trinity Spohn. From Delta Tau Delta fraternity were Payton Brezina, Connor Drew, Zachary Hughes and Patrick Wilson. Many thanks for the great help and good work. Best wishes in your chosen courses of study. Have a wonderful college experience.
