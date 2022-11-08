Debbie Brightmire
Stillwater
To the editor:
I wanted to write and give a big shout-out and an even bigger thank you to all of the young men and women from OSU who came to my house Saturday morning, Nov. 5, to do some yard work and “odd jobs” for me. They arrived exactly when their coordinator said they would and were so very friendly and eager to work.
They raked up about a dozen bags of leaves, took apart an old swing and glider that were broken and needed to be hauled off, which I can do now, since they’re in smaller pieces. Some of them tied down some loose “wind-breaking” netting for me that had come loose. They all did such a wonderful job and their names are: Aaden Anderson, Blake Riley, Cade Hudgins, Jack Pixley, Jon Wigton, Luke Wigton, Kyle Dausses, Ian Robson, David Irving, Wes Boeckman, London Van Pelt, Emily Mynik, Mackenzie Mueller and Serra Jones.
I can’t tell you how much I appreciated their help, their friendliness and how well they all worked so well with each other.
