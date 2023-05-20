Donna Tefft
Stillwater
To the editor:
My sincere thanks to the students who came to help me.
I appreciate their willingness to give of their time. They quickly went to work washing windows, dusting blinds, removing old mulch full of elm seeds, bagging it and laying 10 bags of new mulch. Whew! And this was the second house of the morning for them!
Thanks also for those who organized and coordinated all the workers.
Students helping at my house were:
OSU Alumni Ambassadors:
Caleigh James, Sarah Easterly, Mary Erchmann, Noah Rope; and those from the National Organization of Minority Architecture: Jalen Simpson, Hazel Nianoubugia and Josue King.
