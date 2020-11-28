Dale and Kathy Chlouber
Stillwater
To the editor:
This letter serves as a double thank you to the 13 women of Alpha Sigma who participated in helping to tidy up the grounds of the Washington Irving Trail Museum, sponsored by the Into the Streets program.
Jenna Henson, Kassidy Diel, Miranda Lager, Peyton Linksi, Hannah Wilcocks, Erin Dilger, Anna Kitzerow, Julianna McNeil, Cassidy Stowers, Carli Eubank, Sarah Drown, Macy Roselle and Hannah McCoon participated.
It was a pleasure having these helpful, courteous and so-willing-to-help girls here.
