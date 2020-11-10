Bill Petermann
Stillwater
To the editor:
Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020, 10 young University students stopped at my house to help with lawn cleanup. They raked and bagged fallen leaves and twigs, moved a canoe away from a damaged wooden fence so it could be replaced and moved a large flower container to the back of the house.
These were tasks that I no longer can do.
These young men and women were a great joy and help to me. And they enjoyed working together to finish the work.
There were six girls from Chi Omega (Eden McCormack, Maddie Gardener, Addie Hall, Elyse Futrell, Lauren Dunn, and Katie Fitzgerald) and from Farmhouse there were four men (Shea Wortham, Chance Wagner, David Schreder and Ty Torigiani).
Thank you “Into the Streets” for these young men and women for the work they performed.
Jim and Sharon Boyles
Stillwater
To the editor:
A big thank you to OSU Student Government Associations’ Into the Streets program. Seniors Lane, Caleb and Jacob from Farmhouse Fraternity did a bang up job raking and bagging our front yard leaves and cleaning up a neglected flower bed.
