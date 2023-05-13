Manning and Karen Rogers
Stillwater
To the editor:
What an incredible experience we had on Saturday! We had signed up to participate in the OSU Into the Streets program for help with some yard work.
What we got was a whole lot more than just a nice looking yard! Chi Omega sent 10 young ladies to our house and they worked hard! They saved us hours (even days) of time. They brought so much more to us; we saw teamwork, diligence, initiative, cooperation, enthusiasm and kindness.
It was a joy to visit with them and they give us hope for the future. Thank you, Laney Pearman, Morgan Dennis, Catherine Burke, Brooklyn Botts, Alice Hogendobler, Audra Loney, Miah Monger, Ella Moffet, Landry Ehmer and Bailey White. You are a credit to your Sorority, to your University and to your Community.
