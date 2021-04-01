Elaine Courtright
Stillwater
To the editor:
I never have enough words to express how grateful I am to Into the Streets. A wonderful group of men from Farmhouse Fraternity came out and cleared my yard and flower beds of leaves and winter debris.
They were hard workers, showed initiative and did an excellent job. They represented their house and OSU well. Thank you so much.
Evelyn Norvelle
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to thank the amazing students from Theta and Sigma Chi for helping me get my garden ready for the spring and summer. Cooper Jones, Ben Lykes, Jake Sutherland, Kattie Bond, Anabelle Lindsey, and Trip Brown were hard working and respectful. I really appreciate their help. Thanks again to the Into the Streets program for making a difference in Stillwater.
Kay Enmeier
Stillwater
To the editor:
OSU’s “Into the Streets” is a wonderful service to the Stillwater community. Saturday I had nine eager young students representing the business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi spend two hours at my home. They completed everything on my list from trimming and bagging Pampus grass to washing windows, dividing and replanting monkey grass and cleaning out my flower pots. I can’t thank them enough. They are an example of the wonderful students we have at OSU and exhibit the future is bright.
Vic and Jody Hayes
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thanks to members of the Asian American Student Association who participated in the Into the Streets program and came to our home. They were very helpful and pleasant to work with. Those members were Xyouaxee Xing, Rachel Reyes, Luan Nuam, Ayra Siddiqui, Serah Reyes and Allison Meredith.
Gerald Stangl
Stillwater
To the editor:
Many thanks for the help from Into the Streets! Eight energetic OSU students washed windows, raked leaves, cut down cannas, cleaned up flowerbeds, trimmed Crape Myrtles, vacuumed & swept the garage. From Sigma Phi Epsilon were: Jeffrey Gaetjen, Tim James, Jake Ronck and Jacob Surber. From Gamma Phi Beta were Sevanah Baker, Elisabeth Davee, Natalie Leding and Hannah Wyneken. I appreciate your service very much. Best wishes & enjoy your college experience.
