Gerald Stangl
To the editor:
Many thanks Into The Streets for your community outreach. Ten energetic college students helped immensely by washing windows, raking and bagging leaves, cutting down cannas, trimming crape myrtles and tilling my garden plot with a push cultivator. Those from Alpha Delta Pi were Emma Hiltz, Brooke Hrdlicka, Marlee Morrow, Tristen Roach and Abbey Vanover. From Phi Delta Theta: Michael Bellvomo, Garrett Davidson, Timmy Le, Carson Proctor and Trevor Rzeszutke.
Best wishes and enjoy your college experiences.
Anne Collins
Member, Oakcreek Co-housing Community
To the editor:
On Saturday, residents at Oakcreek Co-housing Community benefited from the giving spirit of OSU students who volunteered through Into The Streets. They cheerfully helped us by washing windows, raking leaves, clearing out last year’s plant debris and hauling dirt to a new raised bed. They worked long, hard and with good cheer. They were delightful! Thank you to the Sigma Phi Epsilon (Sig Ep) and Alpha Omicron Pi (A O Pi) members who helped us: Dax Butler, Parker Clarida, Derek Eckenfels, Collin Elias, Syler Gabel, Collin Shortt, Noah Waxler, Taylor Miller, Emma and Mattie. We are happy to have our good neighbors at OSU.
