To the editor:
Thank you to these students who came to my home and raked leaves and cleaned out flower beds.
I appreciated their help so much. Great group of students.
Paige Ow, Natalie Yadan, Hesham Kalidy, Brooke Ow and Jenna Steadman.
Updated: April 6, 2021 @ 7:41 am
Ival C. Hesser, 90, died, Friday, April 2, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Arrangements pending with Strode Funeral Home and Cremation.
