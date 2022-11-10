Dale and Kathy Chlouber
To the editor:
We had an amazing, wonderful group of students from “Into the Streets” today. They are all so polite, energetic and willing to do everything that needed to be done. They trimmed bushes and hauled them to the burn pile, rolled up four garden hoses, took down four panels and fencing in the garden, moved two ladders and cut down the canna flowers. The help is very much appreciated.
Thank you so much to the following students and Delta Delta Delta and Delta Tau Delta:
Henley Foster, Grace Young, Abby Pace, Sophie Knautz, Madison Hamilton, Sadie Moss, Caleb Green, Ethan Satterlee, Diego Holmes and Mason Stout.
Elaine Courtright
Stillwater
To the editor:
A big thanks to the men of Alpha Tau Omega and the women of Alpha Xi Delta for cleaning up my yard during Into the Streets. They raked leaves, pulled unwanted plants and left the area very clean.
Evelyn Norvelle
Stillwater
To the editor:
I would like to thank the members of ASABE, Connor Colby, Tanner Dollar, Logan Morris, Kennedy Hollaway, Matt Fres, Taos McIntire, Scott Davis, Seth Stone, Gavin McCullough, and Mari Chinn for the work they did at my home on Saturday through the “Into the Streets” project. It was truly a blessing. Again, thank you.
