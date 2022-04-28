Kay Haidary
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Saturday, April 2, four outstanding young students representing the Student Union Activities Board and the Into the Streets program, came and worked together raking and bagging the seeds from my sweet gum tree.
I had a chance to visit with each one of them and found them to be totally delightful.
I do appreciate their help so very much.
They are: Drew Underwood, Brooke Wise, Hannah Queen and Brooke Addison.
Thank you all again for your help.
