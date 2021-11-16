Karen and Manning Rogers
Stillwater
To the editor:
Our house and yard looks so nice! Into the Streets is a wonderful program for both our city and University. Special thanks go to the OSU Student Union Activities Board and their representatives, Hannah Queen, Megan Gillespie, Han Qin and Megan Kett. We appreciate all your help and enjoyed getting to visit with you. We wish you all the best in your studies.
Mary and Robert Parks
Stillwater
To the editor:
Well! Once again those OSU “Into The Streets” volunteers made our yard presentable! They raked the yard and flower beds, cleaned the gutters, and bagged all the leaves - a lot of work!
Many thanks to Griffin Rupe, Ethan Piske, Spencer Roach, Anisha Zakar, and Will Tilson (please excuse any misspelled names). We sincerely appreciate your work.
