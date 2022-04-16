Nan and Baker Bakorney
Stillwater
To the editor:
We appreciate the “Into the Streets” OSU students for taking their time to serve.
Alpha Delta Pi’s Jordan Langford, Taylor Wright, Addie Duling, Bella Denna and Sigma Alpha Epsilon D.J. B. were wonderful. They raked and bagged leaves and gum balls from the flower beds and yard. They also put up a 9-foot fence to help keep deer out of our garden. It was a great gift they gave us.
Judy Rhoads
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is my pleasure to thank the following OSU students for their kind work and help in raking my yard and bagging leaves during Into the Streets program recently. These are a wonderful group, such a joy, and so helpful!
They worked faithfully and bagged many bags of leaves! I appreciate all your hard work and thank you greatly! God bless each of you: Ian Herron, Aaron Clark, Stuart Wasson, Jaden Swoot, Gabriel Ferry, James Gallegos, Cameron Hill and Adam Johnson.
