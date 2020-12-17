Bonita Warren
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Nov. 7, OSU student volunteers representing Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, Kappa Alpha Order, and ASCE, worked for two hours in my yard and in my neighbor’s yard, doing a terrific job. They cut and cleared, bagged and bundled to a fare-thee-well!
Meeting them was a pleasure and having our yards spruced up was a great relief. Thanks to Emily, Claire, Halle, Andrew, A.J., Dawson, Michelle, Caden, Kirsten, and Sidney. You are great!
