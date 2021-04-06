To the editor:
I would like to thank these young men and ladies who volunteered for the Into the Streets program at OSU.
They came to may house on March 20 and cleaned out my garage and cleaned up my yard. They are from Zeta Tau Alpha – Olivia Harrison, Erin Slagell, Rachael Cox, Fallon Griffin, Beth Keaney; and the men from Phi Delta Tau –Paul Gambardella, Mitther Hertul, Griff Stanley and John Carletti.
They all did a great job. Thanks, again.
