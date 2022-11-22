Darlene Gaither
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was blessed with fourteen young ladies and gentlemen from the Spears Business School of Oklahoma State University.
They raked leaves, trimmed bushes, trimmed branches and cleaned the flower beds, they all worked well with each other.
I appreciate their hard work.
Their names:
Bonnie Stiles, Emma Mattson, Evan Aubrey, Kennedy Pearson, Dylan Hammond, Avery Russell, Adam Duttla, Tristen Jones, Luke Kymes. Danielle Nestar, Nathan Wallace, Regan Malone, Levi Murphy and Drew Simmons.
A big thanks to all from the Into The Streets team.
