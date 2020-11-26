Donna Tefft
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thanks to the Betas and Pi Phis for doing a super job for me.
They raked and bagged the leaves from my yard. Thy also cleaned the flower beds and under the shrubs.
Almost 30 bags of leaves were picked up and the twigs, also.
I appreciate these students for volunteering their time. Those who organized the event are thanked also.
Janice Schelsky
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Nov. 1, the following students came to my home and raked and bagged leaves.
They did a great job and I sure appreciate their hard work.
Thank you:
Jaden Patel, Zachary Seals, Daisy Salcedo, Victoria Bradshaw, Mallory King, Peyton Smith, Brandon Cook, Mary Gungoil, Alicia Cornelius, Tate Stockton, Audrey Seymour, Abby Welke, Jenna Murff, Gabe Ehmke, Eden Starke and Shelby Blevins.
