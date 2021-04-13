Manning and Karen Rogers
Stillwater
To the editor:
We THANK YOU, Alpha Xi Delta: Halle Maher, Claire Knudtson, Clare Barr, Leanna So, Emily Jenkins, Caeleigh Lancaster and Lucia Kezele.
We THANK YOU, Kappa Sigma: Lawrence Bright, Connor Pivateau and Jayden Oyler.
Our backs thank you, our yard thanks you, our windows thank you, but mostly, our hearts thank you for your OSU community “Into the Streets” hard work. We appreciate your help.
Ted and Linda Kuntz
Stillwater
To the editor:
We were blessed to have five Farm House members come to our home as part of the Into the Streets Community Service Project.
The students were Carson Cansler, Caden Schaufale, Caleb Snodgrass, Gavin Mccullough and Taos McIntyre. My wife had a long list of things that needing to be done. The students work well together to get all the jobs done.
Thanks to the Farm House Students and OSU. Our yard is now ready for Spring.
