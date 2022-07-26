Darrell Dougherty
Stillwater
To the editor:
As Oklahoma continues to fail our children, it is nice to know that 2 of our local legislators continue to ask the appropriate questions that will hopefully lead to transparency and change.
Longtime leaders in our community, John Talley and Tom Dugger, have made some very hard decisions to face the corruption in our state government that leaves our most at risk children in the worst of situations.
Oklahoma leads the nation in the worst kinds of statistics regarding at risk children. Corruption in our child protective services locally and statewide continues to rear its ugly head and drive these statistics up. This corruption means thousands of children are left in horrific situations.
I am optimistic that Representative Talley and Senator Dugger’s leadership will reach up to the governor’s office and across the state to their counterparts in the legislature. I am also hopeful that their leadership will encourage a huge change in our municipal strategy of “cover-up” instead of “correct.”
Please reach out to Senator Dugger and Representative Talley to let them know that you appreciate their concern for our smallest citizens. Also, please take time to contact your local city officials and let them know that it is time to do the right thing for our children in Stillwater.
