Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
I’m beginning to wish that my name was anonymous, because I really don’t enjoy seeing my name in print all the time and I’m sure a lot of other people don’t either, but I’m a curious sort of guy who likes answers and I haven’t been getting any.
I see on the news that someone paid Hunter Biden half a million dollars for one of his paintings. Now, I don’t blame him for taking the money. If I splattered paint on a canvas, let a worm crawl on it for awhile and someone offered me a half million, I’d take it quicker than you can say “Joe Biden.”
So my question is, who would pay that much? You can’t answer that because it’s being kept secret. So, my next question is, why would someone pay so much money?
Hmmm.
You could probably buy a couple of Van Goghs or Picassos for that amount. Could it possibly be the same reason folks around the world paid Hunter millions for doing nothing when Joe was Vice President?
