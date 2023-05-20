Robert Garringer
Glencoe
To the editor:
The Bible does not contain pornography as claimed by the Freedom From Religion Foundation because the legal definition of pornography is, “the representation of scenes of sexual behavior that are erotic or lewd and are designed to arouse sexual interest” (emphasis added).
On the other hand, in its legal explanation, obscenity “refers to things society may consider disgusting, foul, or immoral, and may include material that is religiously blasphemous” (emphasis added). LGBTQ-themed material that targets children often includes what many of us consider obscene – and a direct attack on our faith.
