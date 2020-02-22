Dennis Gronquist
Stillwater
To the editor:
A brief review of “The Communist Manifesto,” written by Karl Marx and Frederick Engels, reminds us just how important Socialism was to the creation of Communism. It was an essential stepping stone, as previous 1850 versions of socialism formed the foundation and essential building materials for their “NEW” ideas. It was the important stepping stones that were needed. However, Communism was also needed, because Socialism was not radical enough. It is as simple as that.
While some people think that Democratic Socialism is something new, and good for America, they fail to read and understand world political history. Capitalism, based on the principals of supply and demand, may not be easy, but it forms the closest kind of government to man’s basic instincts of the barter system.
Any government of, by, and for the people, can only survive if limits are placed on it by the governed. To turn government loose with the power over the private sector without proper limits would be alien and would violate our constitution. The founding fathers knew what they were doing.
