Eli Syed

Stillwater

To the editor:

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Is upon us!

Is upon us!

Causing disease and sickness

Causing disease and sickness

Causing death and weakness

Causing death and weakness

Coronavirus causing economic disaster

Coronavirus causing economic disaster

People say send our stimulus checks faster

People say send our stimulus checks faster

This is a war

This is a war

Closing sports stadiums

Closing the bars

Doctors and nurses on the front lines,

Feel like as if they are walking on land mines

Truck drivers and store clerks on the front lines,

Feel like as if they are walking on land mines

Do your part

Do your part

Stay six feet apart

Stay six feet apart

Wear masks and gloves

Wear masks and gloves

Carry kindness and love

Carry kindness and love

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Stay away from us

Stay away from us

Rain rain go away

Come back another day

Coronavirus go away

Don’t come back another day

Don’t despair. Don’t despair.

Pray, hope, and hold on

Don’t despair. Don’t despair.

Pray, hope, and hold on

We will get through this

Don’t say nope.

We will get through this

Don’t lose hope.

Tags

Recommended for you