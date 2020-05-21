Eli Syed
Stillwater
To the editor:
Coronavirus
Is upon us!
Causing disease and sickness
Causing death and weakness
Coronavirus causing economic disaster
People say send our stimulus checks faster
This is a war
Closing sports stadiums
Closing the bars
Doctors and nurses on the front lines,
Feel like as if they are walking on land mines
Truck drivers and store clerks on the front lines,
Feel like as if they are walking on land mines
Do your part
Stay six feet apart
Wear masks and gloves
Carry kindness and love
Coronavirus
Stay away from us
Rain rain go away
Come back another day
Coronavirus go away
Don’t come back another day
Don’t despair. Don’t despair.
Pray, hope, and hold on
Pray, hope, and hold on
We will get through this
Don’t say nope.
We will get through this
Don’t lose hope.
