Bobby Garringer
Coyle
To the editor:
It’s no secret that the media is biased to the political left, which means they favor destructive politics and make themselves the enemy of reason and the best interests of the people. But now their leftist slant extends to a romantic, irrational love affair with the current pandemic.
On June 24, the headlines were blaring with news of how Texas and Florida hospitals were overflowing with COVID-19 patients. Medical advisers to governors and officials all over the country were urging them to back off of opening up. “Slow down or people will die” was the general outcry.
In some of the news articles on that day – not nearly enough of them – when you got below the headlines, in the midst of curses on governors and on Donald Trump, you find really good news about hospitals, beds, and COVID-19’s impact.
In the state to our south, the Texas Tribune reported that “large swaths of the state” reported no surges of cases in hospitals. In Houston, COVID patients occupied only 12.9% of beds and, in Austin, only 10.2%. The Texas Hospital Association declared, “Texas has enough hospital capacity.” “Right now we’re in good shape,” said spokesperson Carrie Williams.
In Florida’s Miami-Dade County, there were “plenty of beds available” and “new cases and new patients are younger and not as severely ill, leading to shorter hospital stays and better outcomes.”
Wow! A time for celebration!
May God save us, not from the virus, but from sick reporting about it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.