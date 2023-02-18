Aaron Means
Chair, Payne County GOP
To the editor:
There will be a public tabletop discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Stillwater History Museum in the Sheerar located on 702 S. Duncan St., Stillwater.
An expert panel will discuss medical, legal and environmental concerns associated with legalizing Recreational Marijuana. State Question 820 will be on the ballot on March 7, with early voting on March 2 and 3. Everyone is invited.
The program starts at 6:30 p.m. This will be one of the most important decisions Oklahomans will make in recent history.
Come to hear the facts relating to SQ 820.
