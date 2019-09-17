Michael Lorenz
Stillwater
To the editor:
We live in a world of “fake news” as described by Fox Network and political leaders. The term is used by them when it benefits their objectives. Problems arise when truth is denied and fiction is purported to be fact supported by a particular segment of our society. The disaster intensifies when truth is changed because of fear or greed.
As a 73-year-old “Okie,” I can see the implications of NOAA deciding to deny the science of truth and supporting a fabrication because the “stable genius” wanted air time as an expert. Fear and greed are strong motivations in the work place. It reminds me of the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale, The Emperor’s New Clothes.
Published in 1837 in Denmark, it is a story of a narcissistic emperor in love with fine clothes. Two weavers convince him that they can make new clothes that would be invisible to anyone unfit for his office or unusually stupid. The weavers pretended to weave the clothes and continued to extract funds from the emperor. Not wishing to appear stupid or unfit, those surrounding the emperor told him how magnificent he appeared in the clothes. This enabling went on for a long period of time. During a parade, a little child cried out, “but he hasn’t got anything on.” At last the whole town cried out, “The emperor has no clothes.” But the Emperor carried on suspecting that the towns people were right.
Vanity, lies and unreality are everyday happenings in Washington, D.C. Look up the story and learn. No wonder those pesky Danes won’t sell us Greenland.
