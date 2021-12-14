Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
A local columnist recently derided citizens of today whom he claims do not believe in a cause greater than themselves. That doesn’t square with what I’ve witnessed for the past two years. Americans of today have fought for many things during this pandemic. They fought to create vaccines amidst overwhelming death and despair. They fought to save lives in overcrowded hospitals. They fought to teach their children while keeping their jobs. They fought to do unto others as they would have others do unto them by staying painfully apart.
They masked their faces and postponed their dreams. They fought to preserve contact with the elderly stranded on islands of isolation. They fought to serve the grateful and the ungrateful while risking infection and even violence. They fought to implement common-sense safeguards in schools and workplaces. They fought a constant deluge of misinformation about the virus.
Americans from all generations today still fight. No matter when their victory is achieved, they will have shown themselves to be worthy descendants of the generations that have come before. Thank you to those who have done all that they can to defeat the common enemy, COVID-19.
