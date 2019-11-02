Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have heard people say our fair city is America’s Friendliest College Town. I believe this is true. Stillwater is very warm and inviting. We have students attending OSU who represent every region around the world.
Approximately 5 years ago, I was told OSU has the highest number of foreign students per capita than any other US university. Exotic food trucks, specialty food markets and all the wonderful diverse languages you hear along the city sidewalks testify to the fact that our city houses a wide variety of visitors and cultures. But being such a friendly place to live is much more than these very superficial things that are discernible to our eyes and ears. If you take time to connect with people across our community, you will feel the friendliness that comes from our fellow citizens.
We have service organizations and first responders helping people overcome great obstacles every day. We have elected officials overseeing daily operations here in Stillwater that make our lives safer and more comfortable in addition to creating an attractive community in which to live. With all that said, I believe the friendliest place in our fair town is the front door of the US Post Office. I know that sounds like an odd twist, but follow my thinking here. Each time I walk to those front doors, someone is eager to hold the door for me. If two people are approaching the doors at the same time, the first will stop, open and hold the nearest door and then give the second person the privilege to enter or exit the building first. I have noticed that this happens from time to time in other places, but it is a consistent event at our Post Office.
So, allow me to suggest our Post Office is The Friendliest Place in Town.
