Bobby Garringer
Glencoe
To the editor:
Facts are negotiable when postmodernism dominates the voting public. So, unless a significant number of Oklahomans wake up to reality – and make sure they get to the polls – recreational marijuana will likely be legalized here.
Therefore, please consider the following:
(1) The National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine discovered “a broad range of psychological and biological effects” that makes smoking marijuana a “serious national concern.”
(2) The American Lung Association has declared, “Smoking marijuana clearly damages the human lung.”
(3) The American Heart Association is concerned about marijuana’s “potential for serious cardiovascular risks.”
(4) The American Academy of Neurology advocates against “the legalization of marijuana-based products.”
(5) John Knight of the Children’s Hospital Boston states that medical science research tells a story of “addiction and impairment” in the use of marijuana – “a different story from the public view,” he calls it.
(6) Joining the above, the American Cancer Society, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, and American Academy of Family Physicians stand against the legalization of recreational marijuana.
(7) After doing research from a different angle, President Obama’s former senior drug advisor, Dr. Kevin Sabet, has written about “what the marijuana industry doesn’t want you to know.” He speaks of Big Tobacco and Big Marijuana that are already highly invested in marijuana – and are ready to invest much more – as states keep falling for the propaganda. Then, he adds, “Members of Congress have received millions of dollars in campaign contributions from the marijuana industry.”
